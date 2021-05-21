newsbreak-logo
Compound listed for $1.9 million offers dog spa and goat creamery in NY. Check it out

By TJ Macias
myrtlebeachonline.com
 3 days ago

A picturesque property has landed on the market in Rochester, New York. The compound with a little bit of everything animal related has listed for $1.9 million. And yes, we mean everything. The property, which is spread across a 37-acre lot, was built in 1982 for “$12 million with materials...

State
New York State
