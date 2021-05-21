PB man arrested on drug warrants

Three people have been injured following a shooting in Poplar Bluff. Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley reports that the shooting occurred around 6:30 pm Tuesday night, on the north end of the Mini Park near Alice and Garfield Street. The victims were transported to an area hospital with at least one in serious condition. The other two victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. No information was available on any possible suspects. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776. All information submitted will remain anonymous.