newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Poplar Bluff, MO

PB man arrested on drug warrants

By Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missourian
 3 days ago

State Highway Patrol officers arrested a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man on several warrants and alleged drug possession. According to a patrol report, officers took Preston Russell, 31, into custody at about 9:30 Thursday night in Carter County on a felony probation and parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance; a Jefferson County, Missouri, felony warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance; and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on a charge of larceny.

www.semissourian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poplar Bluff, MO
Poplar Bluff, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
County
Carter County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Pb#State Highway Patrol#Felony Warrant#Alleged Drug Possession#Man#Larceny#Bond#Jefferson County#Butler County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Missouri Statestmarynow.com

Franklin man arrested in Missouri homicide case dating to the Eighties

A 78-year-old Franklin man has been arrested in a 36-year-old homicide case in Missouri. Larry Gene Hicks, 78, Franklin, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Monday on a Camden County, Missouri, warrant for the charge of second-degree murder. . Last week, detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators...
Poplar Bluff, MOSoutheast Missourian

PB attorney charged with witness tampering

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A Poplar Bluff defense attorney is facing charges of witness tampering in Dunklin County. Richard Bascom allegedly tried to get his client's son to plead the Fifth Amendment in order to get the client exonerated, according to court documents filed in Dunklin County. A warrant has...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Missouri StateKMBC.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Endangered Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old Gladstone woman

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen early Monday morning. The MSHP and the Gladstone Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating Janet Shull-Christenson, who was last seen at 2:45 a.m. walking away from her home at 6479 North Prospect Ave. in Gladstone, Missouri.
Poplar Bluff, MOkzimksim.com

Poplar Bluff Police Department investigating vehicle break-ins

Authorities in Poplar Bluff are investigating a string of break-ins. Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that two subjects broke into multiple vehicles in the area of Warren Street early Wednesday morning. The two subjects were caught on area security footage which is available on the Poplar Bluff Police Department Facebook page. Anyone who has information about the break-ins or the subject’s identities is asked to contact Detective Dan Mustain at 573-686-8632.
Louisiana StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 killing of a woman in Missouri,. Larry G. Hicks, 78, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged on Friday in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diana Lukosius, of Camdenton. Prosecutors said Lukosius was driving home from a party when her car was forced off a road. She was found near her vehicle and died two days later from her injuries.
Missouri StateKOMU

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died at a hospital.
Missouri StateKFVS12

MSHP to participate in Operation C.A.R.E. Memorial Day weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is making safety a top priority this Memorial Day weekend. MSHP is reminding motorists that Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) during the long holiday weekend. Every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws...
Poplar Bluff, MOKait 8

Man arrested for injuring 4 in 2 separate shootings in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man is in jail accused of pulling the trigger in a pair of shootings that sent a total of four victims to the hospital. Dexter Dennis, 32, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with four counts of assault first degree, four counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Butler County, MOktmoradio.com

Corning Man Arrested by MSHP

A Corning man was arrested by the MSHP in Butler County. 55 year old Bronson Edington was arrested for felony possession of meth and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Butler County Jail after his arrest late Wednesday afternoon.
Poplar Bluff, MOkzimksim.com

Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to murder charge

A Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a murder charge. Ricky Davis Jr. has pled guilty to murder in the second degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, and three counts of armed criminal action. The charges stem from an incident in 2018. Davis was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Poplar Bluff, MOKFVS12

Shooting near ‘mini park’ injures 3 in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Police said an argument led to multiple shots being fired on Mary Street between Garfield and Alice Streets, also known as the ‘mini park’ area, on Tuesday evening, May 11. The first officer arrived to the...
Poplar Bluff, MOkzimksim.com

Three injured in Poplar Bluff shooting

Three people have been injured following a shooting in Poplar Bluff. Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley reports that the shooting occurred around 6:30 pm Tuesday night, on the north end of the Mini Park near Alice and Garfield Street. The victims were transported to an area hospital with at least one in serious condition. The other two victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. No information was available on any possible suspects. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776. All information submitted will remain anonymous.
Poplar Bluff, MOdarnews.com

Trustees McCane

Default having been made in the Note described in and secured by a Deed of Trust executed by STEVE McCANE and STEPHANIE A. McCANE, husband and wife, dated January 18, 2011 , and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Butler County, Missouri, in Book 1032 at Page 375, and conveying to John F. Scott, Trustee, certain real property known as 1104 North 10th Street (Iract 1); 1235 North Grand Avenue (Iract 2); and 1906 Alice Street (Iract 3), Poplar Bluff, Butler County, Missouri, further described, respectively, as follows, to wit: