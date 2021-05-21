Food packaging Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Amcor Ltd., Rock-Tenn Company, Sealed Air Corp., Nuconic Packaging

Ready to eat products are the food that require no or minimum cooking. These foods are shelf-stable, can be refrigerated, and need less heating and also served hot to the consumers. Generally, these types of foods must be consumed within 24 hours or also within 7 days of their production. The refrigerated ready-to-eat foods are possibly risky to consume especially after the given date as mentioned on the packaging of the product. Hence, these foods are specially marked with preparation date and are specially discarded if they are not consumed within 7 days from the production date. The ready-to-eat foods, besides being available at the general stores and others, are today also available online and in comparatively less price.