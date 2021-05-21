newsbreak-logo
Movies

It Seems Inevitable Adventures in Babysitting Will Get a Reboot

TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome things are inevitable, that much has been proven true over the course of time more than once. In the realm of entertainment it’s happened again, and again, and again, as inevitably one idea will spawn another similar idea and then spawn another and, well, you get it. This time it’s not so grandiose since Adventures in Babysitting wasn’t exactly the biggest deal of the century, but it was still a fun movie since a lot of us can probably remember singing those babysittin’ blues and wondering how in the world Elisabeth Shue and the kids she was supposed to be watching were going to get out of one mess or another. Somehow they made it through and made due, but as a kid, this movie was something else considering that it had plenty of adult elements that parents might have thought was a little risque. But those of us that managed to watch it on our own did get a bit of an education, kind of, when it came to the criminal element.

