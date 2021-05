Select high school seniors were invited to receive the "Students of Honor & Achievement" award at the Shawnee Optimist Club meeting on Wednesday. To motivate them for life after graduation, 1997 Shawnee High School graduate and entrepreneur PJ McGuire spoke on her own experiences. Her biggest lessons have come from inventing the "Wrapperoo", a hair-drying towel that doubles as a styling cape. Although this wasn't her original plan, she's put what she's learned from it into her speech.