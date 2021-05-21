Timothy Bruce Miller
Timothy Bruce Miller, age 58, of Newport, passed away May 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Sue Styles. He is survived by his parents, Dalas and Carol Miller of Cosby, sons, Zachariah Timothy Miller (Ashley) of Williamsburg, KY, Mitchell James Miller, (Autumn) Weston, WI, Aaron Dalton Miller of Marinette, WI, daughter, Brianna Cathlen Miller of Marinette, WI, stepsons, Chance Lee Shelton and Fiancée Megan Snoody of Bybee, Josh Allen Otttinger and fiancée Ashley Shults of Cosby, David Arthur Gunter of Bybee, stepdaughter, Kristin Lashay Fox (Alex) of Newport, brother, James (Tina) Miller of Newport, sisters, Loretta McClain of Rocky Top, TN, Melisssa Goddard (Arthur) and fiancée Rebecca Gunter of Newport, thirteen grandchildren, Ryland, Rowyn, Charlotte, Connor, James, Nevaeh, Ahlayna, Ahmyra, Winter, Laney, Promise, Blake and Haliegh, also other family and friends.