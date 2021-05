The first two editions of Mark Osiecki's Casting for Kids charity fishing events in 2018 and 2019 were so well received that the third outing was going up a notch. Osiecki, a University of Wisconsin men's hockey associate head coach, and his team of event organizers had a convention hall at the Alliant Energy Center booked to hold around 500 people for the dinner and auction after the 2020 excursion.