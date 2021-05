A Recorded Snapshot of Pedal Steel Tonality And Gut-String Finger-Pickin’,. Aided By Byrd’s Alabama Accented Vocal (EP Releasing July 16, 2021) Nashville, TN—Jon Byrd plays “what they used to call Country Music.” Born in Birmingham, Alabama, he grew up in the piney woods of south Alabama before becoming pivotal in Atlanta’s storied Redneck Underground music scene. He was always a featured sideman, but his first solo recording (Byrd’s Auto Parts 2007) didn’t happen until after he moved to Music City nearly 20 years ago. Since then he’s recorded 3 other full-length solo records Down at the Well of Wishes (2011), Route 41 (2014), and Dirty Ol’ River (2017).