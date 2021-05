As I write this, rockets are flying overhead. Sirens are blaring, people are running to the nearest bomb shelter to take cover, and one explosion follows another, the sound of the interceptors racing across the sky to try to stop incoming missiles. This afternoon, Hamas fired 170 rockets in 30 minutes into Israel, making the total 630 rockets fired in the last 24 hours. Virtually all of the attacks have been on civilian targets—apartment buildings, schools. The first bomb shelter I found myself in was residential, a stranger's home. The second was in a Japanese restaurant, whose owner rushed me and others into the back, away from the glass. Others were not so lucky. One woman was killed, and dozens have been wounded.