For the second time this week, a Cubs reliever was allowed to hang out there in a close game, to see if he could get it together, and ultimately turned a close one into a blowout. The first time, it was Jason Adam, who just hasn’t been the guy we saw last year, and he was thereafter optioned out to the alternate site. The second time, it was Brandon Workman, who was trying to bounce back from an ugly 2020 with the Red Sox and Phillies. And he, too, is now on his way out, designated for assignment today in favor of Justin Steele.