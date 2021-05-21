newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

$120K Bananas and $69M Digital Collages: Strange and Expensive Art Sales

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tsig8_0a7MeBnY00

Incredibly rich people scarfing up incredibly pricy works of art isn’t a new phenomenon . For instance, a number of famous masterpieces created in the Renaissance era were commissioned by society’s most elite members, but lately, this historic trend has picked up steam — even during the pandemic. According to a new report from Art Basel and UBS that looked at the impact of COVID-19 on the gallery sector in the U.S., U.K. and China , spending on art wasn’t stifled by the economic downturn associated with the pandemic: 56% of collectors spent over $100,000 on art in the first half of 2020 and 16% spent over $1 million.

Small Business Boost: Don’t Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates — Ends May 31

While buying art doesn’t have to be exclusively for rich people (hello, Etsy!), it often feels like it is. It sometimes seems like there is a clandestine competition among the wealthiest members of society to buy higher-priced art than the next person. Covert competitions or not, it is ironic that nothing pairs better with a poor and starving artist than a rich and sated collector.

These ambitious collectors also often favor the artist over the art, meaning they will buy absolutely anything that a renowned artist produces. At times it seems as though buyers are most interested in the most unique and even extravagant art. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the strangest pieces of art that have sold for record prices .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03HnmK_0a7MeBnY00
Photo by RHONA WISE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

‘Comedian’: $150,000

In 2019, three buyers paid between $120,000 and $150,000 for limited-edition pieces of a work called “Comedian” by Maurizio Cattelan. The artwork, which featured a single banana and…not much else, sold at Art Basel in Miami Beach. An actual banana was also on display at the exhibit, duct-taped to a wall, but it didn’t last long. The “for display only” banana was taken down and eaten up by the performance artist David Datuna. He was escorted out of the building but no charges were pressed against him.

Learn: Is Art a Good Investment?

‘Mirror Painting (Blood Red)’: $1.3 Million

In 2008, over a period of just two evenings, Sotheby’s and Christie’s sold contemporary art worth more than $238 million. One of the pieces that sold was “Mirror Painting (Blood Red)” by Gerhard Richter. The pigment on glass work is, as its name implies, essentially a blood red mirror. The piece sold for $1.31 million .

See: The Most Expensive Version of Everything

‘My Bed’: $4.35 Million

Artist Tracey Emin memorialized her unmade bed because it was there that she had spent days heartbroken. The unkempt furnishing turned art installation sold for $4.35 million at a Christie’s art auction in 2014. The work of art, which featured, among other messy relics, a teeming ashtray and contraceptives, sold for more than $1.7 million over the anticipated price, CNN reported. Who bought the bed remains a mystery, but they surely can afford finer sleeping arrangements .

Find Out: The Daily Costs of Living Like a Billionaire

‘Berlin Barack, Room 1’: $15.5 Million

    Tiny houses became a trend in part because they’re so inexpensive to build and maintain. But this tiny house from Yoshitomo Nara most assuredly is neither. The art installation is a 2.6-meter-tall wooden house with two accompanying paintings (“Hothouse Doll” and “Three Sisters (Berlin Version)”). The oddly creepy yet beautiful artwork fetched $15.5 million at Poly Auction Hong Kong’s Modern and Contemporary Art Sale in April. It’s a particularly significant price when you consider that the entire auction, which sold 86 pieces, scored $34 million. Though this is the highest price this particular artwork has sold for, it’s not the most a Nara work has gone for: The painting “Knife Behind Back” sold for $24.9 million back in 2019 .

    Read: 65 Splurges of the Filthy Rich

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PguE9_0a7MeBnY00
    Photo by Andrew Schwartz/SIPA/Shutterstock

    A T-Rex Skeleton Named ‘Stan’:  $31.8 Million

    In October of 2020, a 67 million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton named “Stan” was up for auction at Christie’s. After a 10-minute bidding period, it sold for $31.8 million. The sale of the 39-foot-long dinosaur infuriated scientists as they may lose Stan (who would probably be better off in a museum) forever .

    Discover: The Most Fascinating Things You Never Knew You Could Invest In

    ‘EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS’: $69.3 Million

    While many of us are still in the dark as to what an NFT (non-fungible token) is, investors are scooping up these digital art verification pieces . Back in October at a Christie’s auction, an NFT called ‘ EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS’ by the digital artist known as Beeple sold for a record-smashing $69 million. The basis of the art is actually (or fortunately) pretty interesting: In May 2007, Beeple created and shared online a new work of art every day and did this for 5,000 consecutive days. Collectively, the 5,000 works of art form this NFT.

    More: The Buyer of Christie’s $69 Million Beeple NFT Was Ready To Bid Higher

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gdd7C_0a7MeBnY00
    Photo by Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

    ‘Rabbit’: $91 Million

    Jeff Koons is no stranger to selling an artwork for tens of millions of dollars. In 2013 his “Balloon Dog (Orange)” sold for $58.4 million at a Christie’s auction . In 2019, he shattered that record (but thankfully not the sculpture) with “Silver Bunny,” a 3-foot tall silver replica of a rabbit that was stylistically similar to “Balloon Dog” with its mirroring effects. “Silver Bunny” sold for $91 million in 2019 at Christie’s Auction House — the most expensive piece of art to sell by a living artist to date .

    More From GOBankingRates

    Last updated: May 21, 2021

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : $120K Bananas and $69M Digital Collages: Strange and Expensive Art Sales

    GOBankingRates

    GOBankingRates

    El Segundo, CA
    24K+
    Followers
    3K+
    Post
    5M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

     https://www.gobankingrates.com
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Tracey Emin
    Person
    Maurizio Cattelan
    Person
    Jeff Koons
    Person
    Gerhard Richter
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Art Auction#Art Gallery#Art Museum#Art Sales#Digital Art#Art Work#Modern Art#Contemporary Art#Renaissance#Sotheby#Cnn#Poly Auction Hong Kong#Tyrannosaurus Rex#Nft#Christie S Auction House#Ubs#120k Bananas#69m Digital#Art Installation#Higher Priced Art
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    News Break
    Lifestyle
    News Break
    Entertainment
    News Break
    Visual Art
    News Break
    Design
    News Break
    Paintings
    Country
    China
    Related
    Visual Artinvesting.com

    Digital Art NFTs: Is the Hype Dead, and Where to Next?

    Digital Art NFTs: Is the Hype Dead, and Where to Next?. Digital artists are switching to Hic et Nunc marketplace to mint and sell their NFTs. The platform is based on Tezos and uses a more energy-efficient consensus. Digital artists like Joanie Lemercier and Memo Akten have left Ethereum in...
    Entertainmenthypebeast.com

    Sotheby's to Launch Major Sale of NFTs by Leading Digital Artists

    This past April, Sotheby’s sold over $16 million USD worth of NFT artworks from its first-ever crypto sale of works by the digital artist named Pak. The auction house is now gearing up to launch its second curated auction of NFTs as part of a group survey called “Natively Digital: A Curated NFT Sale.” The installment will feature some of the most prized digital art pieces made throughout the seven-year history of the medium.
    Visual Artfemalefirst.co.uk

    The impact of digitization on visual arts, as per Bolli Blas

    Bolli Blas is a visual artist. The trademark of her pieces is wide-eyed characters that stare back at the viewer, showing a window to the soul. When everything closed during the pandemic, art galleries were among the first places to shut their doors. Artists who depended on these places to show their work became discouraged and didn’t have a way to sell their paintings. That’s where Bolli Blas came in.
    New York City, NYCNN

    Christie's CEO: Andy Warhol is the next NFT star

    New York (CNN Business) — After auctioning off some of the world's first NFT artworks for $17 million last week, Christie's is trying to one-up itself by turning back the clock even further. The auction house has partnered with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts to sell NFTs...
    Museumsveranda.com

    These 12 Museum Exhibits Will Inspire Your Next Creative Summer Getaway

    As COVID-19 declines and vaccination rates rise across much of North America and Europe, we are ready to explore the world again and find creative inspiration outside of our own four walls. We've tracked down the top museum exhibitions and openings from around the world this summer to help inspire your next intellectually stimulating getaway. From the spectacular collections of the legendary Emperor Napoleon and Empress Joséphine Bonaparte to the highly anticipated opening of Los Angeles' Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, you'll want to keep tabs on these exciting new exhibits, and if you're lucky enough, see them for yourself.
    Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

    Pablo Picasso's Personal Watch Sells for $270,000 USD

    Pablo Picasso‘s Michael Z. Berger watch has just sold for the surprising amount of €219,050 EUR (approximately $267,000 USD) over at Bonhams — roughly 20 times its pre-sale estimate. Catherine Yaiche, Director Bonhams France, who was the auctioneer for the Paris sale, said: “This is an exceptional way to end...
    Designocula.com

    Why Kevin McCoy Is Auctioning Off the First NFT Ever Minted

    'For a while I was thinking that Quantum should go into the collection of a museum like MoMA but now I'm like fuck it,' McCoy said. At a hackathon in 2014, digital artist Kevin McCoy and tech entrepreneur Anil Dash invented Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). The first NFT ever minted is...
    EntertainmentPosted by
    ARTnews

    Basquiat Continues Market Reign at Christie’s $204 M. Hong Kong Evening Sale

    On Monday, Christie’s held its Hong Kong 20th and 21st century art evening sale across two sessions at the city’s convention and exhibition center. Led by auctioneer Georgina Hilton, the five-hour-long event brought a hammer total of HKD 1.3 million ($170.6 million, or $204.2 million with premium), landing well above the HKD 1.1 billion ($141.7 million) low estimate. The sale realized a successful 97 percent sell-through rate across 72 lots.
    LifestyleJewelers Circular Keystone Online

    Purplish-Pink Diamond Sets Auction Record At Christie’s

    On May 23, the 15.81 ct. Sakura diamond fetched $29.3 million at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction in Hong Kong, setting a world-record auction price for a purple-pink diamond. That makes it the most valuable diamond sold at auction so far this year. The final price works out to $1.9 million...
    Visual Artartsy.net

    Market Brief: Rashid Johnson’s Rise Continues with Major Art Basel in Hong Kong Sale

    Last week, his large-scale, mixed-media-on-tile work Untitled Broken Crowd (2021) sold for $595,000 out of Hauser & Wirth’s booth at Art Basel in Hong Kong. The buyer: billionaire investor and mega-collector Liu Yiqian’s private museum in Shanghai, the Long Museum. The week before, Johnson’s large composition Anxious Red Painting December 18th (2020) hit the auction block at the marquee Christie’s evening sale in New York, with an estimate of $200,000 to $300,000. It ultimately sold for nearly 10 times its low estimate, or $1.95 million, smashing his previous record by about $800,000.
    Entertainmentinputmag.com

    Christie's Warhol NFT is basically a fake

    Christie’s entry into the NFT market has been anything but smooth-sailing, even if its crypto-backed auctions have been obscenely profitable. But as sketchy as PR stunts like Beeple’s Everydays: The First 5000 Days were, they at least weren’t as inaccurate and borderline misleading as the Andy Warhol: Machine Made series that hit the market earlier this week.
    Visual ArtHighsnobiety

    Basquiat Skull Painting Sells for $93.1 Million at Auction

    A skull painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat sold for $93.1 million at Christie’s in New York on Tuesday night, becoming the artist’s second-most expensive work to sell at auction. Artnet reports that the 1983 painting titled In This Case was initially estimated to fetch a price of $50 million. At more...
    Designmlchicagosocial.com

    How ThankYouX Reimagined Fine Art For The Digital Age

    Artist ThankYouX challenges our divisions of art in his use of NFTs, blending the physical and the digital. Before he was ThankYouX, he was simply Ryan Wilson, a kid living in a California suburb who’d sneak out and tag walls with graffiti. “My mom would see what I was drawing...