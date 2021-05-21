Food delivery app, Waitr, looking to employ 200 people in Waco

As the pandemic began, everyone stayed home and food delivery became the norm. Well, getting your food delivered right to your door became such a convenience the demand isn't slowing down.

Waitr, a food delivery app, is currently looking to hire 200 more delivery drivers in the Waco area.

Butter My Biscuit has been partnered with Waitr since 2016 and they say being on the app saved their business in 2020.

"Delivery services were a life saver because we're a small business and of course we had a month were we completely shut down," General Manager, Dannie Whatley said.

Watir is hoping with many not looking for jobs, their employment might be a bit more interesting. You can create your own hours, work when you want for however long you want.

There is a lot of trust that goes into working with a third party delivery service, Whatley says with Waitr's verification system his customers will be happy.

"Of course, we verify if the order is correct, when the delivery driver gets here, they verify that everything the person put is in that order," Whatley said.

Waitr even has market managers in the cities they provide to. Tom Hilsop covers Waco, Temple and Killeen. With them in the area they're able to create better customer service for the restaurant, consumer and driver.

"Seeing what's happening and being face to face with the owners and the restaurants we can mitigate a lot of issues and help growth," Hilsop said.

Waitr also works with their restaurants to donate food throughout the community. Butter My Biscuit donated food to an apartment complex in Waco. Another donation is set up for a veteran's non-profit in Killeen.

"I feel that's what differentiates us from our competition we really want to be local we want to work with the community and we can do that because we have people here," Hilsop said.

As the demand continues to grow for food delivery services, Butter My Biscuit plans to continue their partnership.

"It's really what helped to get us through when things were kinda crazy," Whatley said.

Apply here to be a delivery driver for Waitr.

