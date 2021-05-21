newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waco, TX

Food delivery app, Waitr, looking to employ 200 people in Waco

By Cierra Shipley
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2maQ4X_0a7Mdu7600

As the pandemic began, everyone stayed home and food delivery became the norm. Well, getting your food delivered right to your door became such a convenience the demand isn't slowing down.

Waitr, a food delivery app, is currently looking to hire 200 more delivery drivers in the Waco area.

Butter My Biscuit has been partnered with Waitr since 2016 and they say being on the app saved their business in 2020.

"Delivery services were a life saver because we're a small business and of course we had a month were we completely shut down," General Manager, Dannie Whatley said.

Watir is hoping with many not looking for jobs, their employment might be a bit more interesting. You can create your own hours, work when you want for however long you want.

There is a lot of trust that goes into working with a third party delivery service, Whatley says with Waitr's verification system his customers will be happy.

"Of course, we verify if the order is correct, when the delivery driver gets here, they verify that everything the person put is in that order," Whatley said.

Waitr even has market managers in the cities they provide to. Tom Hilsop covers Waco, Temple and Killeen. With them in the area they're able to create better customer service for the restaurant, consumer and driver.

"Seeing what's happening and being face to face with the owners and the restaurants we can mitigate a lot of issues and help growth," Hilsop said.

Waitr also works with their restaurants to donate food throughout the community. Butter My Biscuit donated food to an apartment complex in Waco. Another donation is set up for a veteran's non-profit in Killeen.

"I feel that's what differentiates us from our competition we really want to be local we want to work with the community and we can do that because we have people here," Hilsop said.

As the demand continues to grow for food delivery services, Butter My Biscuit plans to continue their partnership.

"It's really what helped to get us through when things were kinda crazy," Whatley said.

Apply here to be a delivery driver for Waitr.

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

941
Followers
615
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Waco, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Waco, TX
Lifestyle
City
Killeen, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Food Drink#Service Delivery#Home Delivery#Business Services#Local Food#Business People#Watir#Butter My Biscuit#Temple#Food Delivery Services#Market Managers#Demand#Things#App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Delivery Service
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Waco, TXfox44news.com

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site coming to Bellmead Walmart this weekend

WACO, Texas – Waco community organizations are joining the Department of State Health’s statewide effort to encourage getting COVID-19 vaccinations. A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site will be at the Bellmead Walmart this Sunday. No appointment is necessary. The address is 1521 I-35 N. This four-hour event starts at noon. People...
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas to cut off $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefit

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday said Texas would cut off emergency federal unemployment benefits that provide $300 in weekly payments starting June 26. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott said, noting that the number of job openings in the state was on par with the number of people receiving benefits.