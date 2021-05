"This free printable summer-themed memory game is a fun activity for kids. It is easy to set up and play, and it can be played over and over again. Memory games are not only fun, but they also have many benefits for younger children. Simply download the PDF file, print out 2 copies, and cut out the cards. You will have 16 pairs of cards. Mix up the cards and lay them face down on the table, take turns flipping the cards to find all the matching pictures."