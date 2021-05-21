Lafayette’s longtime Acalanes High golf coach Scott retires

Acalanes High School boasts a number of notable graduates in its 81-year history, though the school might never find a better ambassador than Tim Scott. As an Acalanes student, Scott competed in track and field as a pole vaulter. Years later, he returned to the school as a longtime girls and boys golf coach. After nearly three-and-a-half decades helping Acalanes student-athletes fine-tune their games and gain a greater appreciation for golf, Scott — now also fighting cancer — recently announced his retirement. During his career, Scott earned much respect and admiration from all corners, even outside of Acalanes.