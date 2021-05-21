newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima County, WA

Yakima County high school COVID-19 vaccine challenge ended after pushback

By TAMMY AYER Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA competition among five Yakima County high schools to encourage COVID-19 vaccination among youths 16 and older has been canceled due to health board and community opposition, the health district said. The Yakima Health District said in a news release Friday it decided to end the countywide “Race to Community...

www.yakimaherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima County, WA
Health
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Local
Washington Education
Local
Washington Health
County
Yakima County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
Yakima County, WA
Government
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#School District Officials#County Officials#State Schools#Community Schools#High School Students#Toppenish#The Board Of Health#Cdc#The Department Of Health#Pfizer#Yakima Online#Yakima Health District#Covid 19 Vaccination#Health Board#Health Officials#Eligible Students#K 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Easing of COVID guidelines proves science was right

After more than a year of howling like 3-year-olds, maybe some people will finally see that what the experts have been saying all along was right. The government’s rush to get a COVID-19 vaccine developed and delivered — a push that began under President Trump and accelerated dramatically under President Biden — is working.
Washington StatePosted by
Mega 99.3

Filing Week Underway In Yakima County

Making it official. That's what a lot of potential future politicians are doing this week. It's candidate filing week in the state of Washington. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says filing is free for some but most will have to pay a fee. He says anyone running for a full time position will pay a filing fee that's equal to one percent of the salary.
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Yakima County reports 17 more COVID cases, no new deaths Friday

The Yakima Health District reported 17 additional coronavirus cases Friday, with no new deaths. The county’s total is 30,813 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 423. Seven people were hospitalized Friday, with none intubated. As of Friday, 29,219 people have recovered. Reopening. Yakima County is in Phase 3 of...
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Agriculture groups ask Inslee to ease emergency rules on farmworker housing

Two agricultural groups will appeal to Gov. Jay Inslee to repeal or loosen up emergency rules for farmworker housing. Earlier this month, the state Department of Health and Department of Labor & Industries revised emergency rules to replace a version that was about to expire. The current version of the emergency rules will remain in place until September unless the state acts sooner.
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Yakima County prosecutor says no-bail holds are 'a powerful tool' that could be used in future cases

For the past five years, Yakima County has worked to reserve bail for people who pose a greater threat to the public than other offenders in its pretrial program. But recently, for the first time, a Yakima County Superior Court judge used an 11-year-old law to grant a prosecution request to hold a suspect in a homicide without bail. And Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said it’s a move the county may use again with suspects they feel are too dangerous even for bail in the million-dollar range.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Governor Says Vaccinated? Ditch The Mask

Washington Governor Jay Inslee says he wants to fully reopen the state's economy on June 30. The democratic governor held a press conference on Thursday in which he released his plan. Inslee says starting May 18 all counties will be in Phase-3 of the state's reopening plan. While a full reopening is set for June 30 Yakima health officials say that could happen earlier if 70% or more of individuals in Washington State over 16 years of age get the vaccine.
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Rodeos and food trucks: Mobile vaccine effort to grow in Yakima County in coming weeks

In the coming weeks, the Yakima Health District will focus more on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics and less on running a mass vaccination site. In recent weeks, more Yakima County residents have been receiving COVID-19 vaccines through mobile sites than at the drive-thru vaccination site at State Fair Park, said Nathan Johnson, local emergency coordinator for the Yakima Health District.
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Saturday Soapbox: Don't let fear guide COVID-19 vaccine decisions

As a Yakima-area health care professional, I’m concerned about low local vaccination rates and I’ve wondered what information I could provide to make people more comfortable receiving it. (In the interest of full disclosure, I have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.) Of the 175,000 adults living in Yakima County, fewer than 69,000, or less than 40 percent, have been fully vaccinated. Anyone over the age of 16 in Washington is now eligible to receive the shot. That doesn’t mean everyone wants it. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found about 13 percent of Americans say they will “definitely not” be vaccinated. When asked why not, their most common reason was that the vaccines are too new and not enough is known about their long-term effects. That’s understandable, given the urgency with which the vaccine was created. So I did some research into how it was developed. Scientists have been working on the technology to develop coronavirus vaccines long before we heard of COVID-19. According to USA Today, COVID-19’s spike protein was identified nearly 20 years ago as a potential vaccine target following the 2003 SARS outbreak. This laid the groundwork for the intensive vaccine development effort over the past year. Because there was significant research for scientists to build on in developing the COVID-19 vaccine — it was not “rushed,” as some may suggest. Recent scientific advances further accelerated the vaccines’ development. Nearly unprecedented international collaboration and significant investments by pharmaceutical companies were also directed to solve this medical crisis. Despite the urgency to bring vaccines to market, each vaccine was still put through rigorous testing protocols for effectiveness and safety. What about the notion that we don’t yet know about the vaccine’s long-term effects? Research has shown no indications that there will be long-term side effects with the vaccine. Granted, there have been some isolated, widely reported serious problems with some vaccine versions. Most patients are more likely to have only a mild reaction, if any, to the shot — some muscle soreness or a fever for a short period. In contrast, there is a growing body of evidence to suggest there are long-term effects from contracting the COVID-19 virus. I believe that vaccines — like regular dental exams, good oral health hygiene, and other health care protocols — will help keep all of us healthy. In fact, vaccinations are the best way to enhance public safety when coupled with individual measures like wearing masks in public. I realize this may not be the information some people want to hear. And others, for medical or philosophical reasons, may still choose not to be vaccinated. But if you are undecided, I would encourage you to seek out a medical professional — your physician, dentist, or another health care provider — and weigh the severe risks associated with contracting COVID-19 against the benefits of the vaccine. Scientific research says increasing our vaccination rates is the quickest way to resume our daily lives. That’s something to which we should all aspire.
Yakima County, WAnbcrightnow.com

COVID-19 outbreaks decrease in recent months because of vaccinations

In the last four months, the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) and the Yakima Health District (YHD) have seen a significant decrease in COVID-19 outbreaks. While a few different things could be causing this decrease, the health districts believe an increase in vaccination rates is the primary cause. The most notable...
Yakima County, WAKIMA TV

Improving COVID rates helps students return to class in Yakima County

YAKIMA -- Due to falling rates of COVID-19 the Yakima Health District has approved all middle and high schools to use 3 feet of spacing between students, rather than 6. Although the CDC and state had largely approved schools transitioning to 3 feet of distancing, that didn't apply to areas with high case rate equally 200 cases per 100,000 population of 14 days or higher.
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Commissioner McKinney Votes To Drop County Mask Mandate

At yesterday's Yakima County Health Board meeting, board member and County Commissioner Amanda McKinney voted to drop the Yakima County mask mandate. Unfortunately for county anti-masker residents, Yakima's other two County Commissioners, LaDon Linde and Ron Anderson voted against that and the measure failed 4 to 3. McKinney called the...
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Yakima Metrics Met to Stay in Phase-3

Yakima Health District officials say Yakima County is now meeting two important metrics to stay in Phase-3 of the state's reopening plan. The state is in a two week pause right now, announced by the governor last week. After the two week pause, each county will be evaluated based on two metrics. Yakima County will be able to remain in Phase 3 if at least one of the following two metrics can be met:
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

24 new COVID cases in Yakima County Tuesday; deaths updated

The Yakima Health District reported 24 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday. The district also updated the reported number of deaths for the first time since April 27, accounting for 15 previously unreported deaths, and a total of 422 since the start of the pandemic. The county has had 30,753 confirmed COVID-19...
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Yakima County has 22 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

The Yakima Health District reported 22 new coronavirus cases Wednesday. The county has had 30,775 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 422 deaths since the pandemic started. Seven people were hospitalized Wednesday, with no one intubated. As of Wednesday, 29,059 people have recovered. Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s...