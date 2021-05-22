newsbreak-logo
Cumming, Forsyth County to move to Atlanta Regional Commission

By Kelly Whitmire
Forsyth County News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Forsyth County and the city of Cumming serving as a border between metro Atlanta and the north Georgia mountains, local leaders have opted to move to a regional commission for metro counties. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs recently issued a notice of regional commission alignment for the county...

