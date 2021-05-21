Yakima police say two injured in crash on South First Street
Two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a motor vehicle crash on South First Street Thursday. A 23-year-old Yakima man was driving a 2010 Honda Civic north at a high rate of speed shortly before 1:50 p.m., said Yakima police Sgt. Mike Henne. Witnesses said the driver was in and out of traffic, and fishtailed sideways into the southbound lane near East Viola Avenue, where it was struck on the passenger side by a 2007 BMW, Henne said.www.yakimaherald.com