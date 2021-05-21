Retail banks should embrace digital tools to drive transformation
There is no question that banks have undergone a massive transformation in recent years, from branch network downsizing to large restructuring initiatives. However, the pandemic has increased pressure on today’s banks to accelerate new transformation efforts that will help them meet customer needs while also reducing costs and driving continuity. As a result, banks have turned to digital tools to help deliver efficiencies, model disruption, and identify new opportunities to drive growth in a changing market landscape.www.finextra.com