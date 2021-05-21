newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Hacker who sold UPMC employee information pleads guilty

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to hacking a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center employee database, stealing the personal information of more than 65,000 people and then selling the information online.

Justin Johnson, 30, is being held at Butler County Prison and will be sentenced in four months, the Tribune-Review reported.

Johnson pleaded guilty Thursday to two of the 43 counts against him, one count of conspiracy and one count of aggravated identity theft.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Melucci, investigators from the IRS, U.S. Postal Service and U.S. Secret Service found that Johnson used his expertise in the PeopleSoft software, used by UPMC, to gain access to the database in 2014.

He then used the moniker “The Dearth Star” and later “Dearthy Star” to sell the information on the dark web.

“Virtually every UPMC employee’s (personally identifiable information) was victimized,” Melucci said. “The intruder clearly had a high skill set.”

Johnson was arrested last year in Detroit.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

463K+
Followers
234K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hacker#Upmc#Online Identity#Personal Information#Personal Identity#Ap#The Tribune Review#U S Postal Service#U S Secret Service#Peoplesoft#Upmc Employee#Guilty Thursday#Aggravated Identity Theft#Investigators#Butler County Prison#Conspiracy#Medical#Man#Selling#Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
IRS
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
The Associated Press

Contractor under federal investigation over OT pay

BOSTON (AP) — The owner of a Massachusetts contracting company accused of failing to pay employees for overtime worked also allegedly threatened a former employee he suspected of reporting the case, federal investigators say. Charles Capone, owner of Capone Bros. in Canton also made false accusations to her new employer,...
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Man a Victim of On-line Fraud. Lost Over $300,000.00

(Wayne Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a home on Northwestern Drive in Wayne Township, Lawrence County for a report of theft by deception. After investigating Troopers reported via release that 72-year-old Robert Cunningham from Ellwood City was a...
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

More thefts from vehicles reported

Pennsylvania State Police at Corry recently responded to a couple of incidents involving thefts from vehicles with multiple items taken from around the area. Police reported in a news release that, sometime between May 10 and May 13 on Brown Hill Road in Bloomfield Township, a shotgun, air rifle and prescription sunglasses were stolen out of an unlocked 2004 Ford F-350.
Pennsylvania StatePhoenixville News

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.