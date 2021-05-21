newsbreak-logo
Small Plates: M closes, Watershed opens, Cluck Norris expands & more

By Dan Eaton
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 4 days ago
Columbus officially lost one of its most revered restaurants this week as another local favorite reopens and new additions coming to Bridge Park in Dublin. Catch up quick with 10 bits of restaurant and brewpub news we reported this week.

The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Columbus, OH
Columbus Business First

CBF Morning Run: What you need to know today and patching the holes in my life

Happy Tuesday morning, Columbus. You know what? That headline atop the Morning Run makes it sound like I am doing some sort of deep philosophical dive into my very essence. Trust me, there is no soul-searching examination of my conscious or internal search for moral contentment going on. I am not reevaluating the choices I have made in my life or contemplating my motives or values. Nor am I seeking answers to life's great unanswered questions or even dipping a pinky toe into any existential waters.
Columbus, OH
Columbus Business First

Red, White & Boom won't light up downtown skies on July 2

For a second straight year, Red, White & Boom won't light up the night sky just before the Fourth of July, NBC4 is reporting. But it might come back at a later date. Red, White & Boom was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and on Thursday, its board of directors announced that it will not be staged this year on July 2, because it was unable to get the necessary permits from the city of Columbus. “While disappointed Central Ohioans will not be able to attend the largest fireworks show in the Midwest on its original date, the Board of Trustees for RW&B! has committed to continue working with Mayor (Andy) Ginther’s office to find an appropriate alternative date, either in late summer or early fall,” the board said in a statement. “We think that because we’re still red as a county, and we’re only at a 40% vaccination rate right now, the safest and healthiest way we can protect the entire community is to continue to avoid these large gatherings, continuing to ask people to mask up, continue to get people vaccinated. That’s where our real focus and energy is,” Ginther said. “I’m committed to working with Red, White and Boom to make 2022 the biggest and best Boom ever. We’re not on the other side of this pandemic yet.” Red, White & Boom is held on the banks of the Scioto River and draws some 400,000 people Downtown each year.
Ohio State
Columbus Business First

Top of the List: Largest Central Ohio assisted living facilities

Assisted living care is a growing industry in Central Ohio, with four of this year's 25 largest facilities having opened in 2019 or 2020. It's also an increasingly expensive option. Data from the annual Genworth Cost of Care survey show a 6.15% increase in the national monthly median cost of assisted living care from 2019 ($4,051) to 2020 ($4,300), based on a private one-bedroom assisted living apartment.
Columbus, OH Columbus Alive

Food News: Chapman’s Eat Market announces “grand reopening”

Chef BJ Lieberman and his wife, Bronwyn, announced last week that Chapman’s Eat Market (739 S. Third St.) will hold its “grand reopening” on Friday, May 21. The couple opened the German Village restaurant eight months ago as takeout-only because of the pandemic. The restaurant has most recently hosted themed in-person dinners featuring tasting menus celebrating Vietnam and the American South, respectively. Starting Friday, Chapman’s is shifting to an a la carte menu, with expanded seating options and, for the first time, bar seating.
Columbus, OH Columbus Dispatch

CoverMyMeds campus prepares to open, beer taps, "back yard" and all

As corporations look to bring workers back into the office, CoverMyMeds has a few advantages – a bar with local beers on tap, a basketball court and an art gallery. The health technology company's soaring new $240 million headquarters in Franklinton will offer those perks and more when the first employees start to arrive in a few weeks.
Columbus, OH bizjournals

Bottoms up! Columbus ranks among top beer cities in U.S.

Columbus is one of the top cities in the U.S. for beer enthusiasts, according to a new study. The capital ranks No. 15 among beer cities, according to a study published by Real Estate Witch, a real estate advice website. Researchers looked at the 50 most populous metro areas in the U.S. and evaluated each city across four metrics:
Dublin, OH WSYX ABC6

Designated outdoor refreshment area comes to Dublin Thursday

DUBLIN, Ohio (WSYX) — The Downtown Dublin Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) debuts Thursday. The City of Dublin says hours will be Thursdays through Saturdays from 5 to 10 p.m. in Historic Dublin and Bridge Park. "A Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area allows patrons ages 21 and older to purchase an...
Columbus, OH 614now.com

The Peach Truck is coming to Columbus

Justin Bieber might get his peaches down in Georgia, but that doesn’t mean that you have to travel that far. In fact, thanks to the The Peach Truck, you’re now able to grab truly fresh, orchard-quality peaches in amounts as large as you’ll possibly need all without leaving Franklin County.