newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blackstone, MA

Whitin Community Center to host 7th annual Cars in the Park

Milford Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITINSVILLE — The Whitin Community Center recently announced the return of its Cars In The Park event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at Whitin Park, 60 Main St., Whitinsville. Cars In The Park is a car, truck and motorcycle show with a Best In Show award, 25...

www.milforddailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blackstone, MA
City
Whitinsville, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Massachusetts Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Main Event#Food Event#Event Coordinator#Wcc#Storywalk#50 50#Whitin Park#Park Maintenance#Event Vendors#Kids Scavenger Hunt#Free Activities#Food Trucks#Aug#Volunteer Coordinator#Spectators#Community Members#Kids Activities#Admission#Door Prizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Lancaster, MAtelegram.com

'Hidden Treasures' being celebrates in Lancaster on May 23 with sign dedication

LANCASTER - On Sunday, May 23, the Lancaster Historical Society (LHS) will participate in the Freedom’s Way National Heritage Area’s “Hidden Treasures” celebration. All are invited to attend as the LHS dedicates a new sign denoting a site of importance to the early settlement of the oldest town in Worcester County. After the dedication, guests will be invited to follow an historical trail mapped out and shown on a newly developed brochure.
Fitchburg, MASentinel & Enterprise

Older Americans Month celebrated at Fitchburg Senior Center

FITCHBURG – There was a sense of joy in the air at the Fitchburg Senior Center on Wednesday as 100 grab-and-go meals were handed out drive-thru style in celebration of Older Americans Month. “What a perfect time to do this since we reopened recently after being closed for 14 months,”...
Worcester County, MAtelegram.com

Item calendar for the May 14 Item

Editor's note: Call any location before going. Send listings for events happening in any of the seven towns to: TheItem@telegram.com. Berlin Public Library: To sign up for virtual programming, contact Berlin Public Library, (978) 838-2812 or email sfoster@cwmars.org: Virtual Story Time, Mondays, May 24, June 7, postings emailed upon request; Teens Book Talk, Mondays, May 17, June 21, July 26 and Aug. 16, preregistration required. 7 p.m. Teen Advisory Board, Monday, May 24 and Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Library Yard Story times, Mondays, May 17 and 24, with Ms. Sara, 10 a.m.; bring a chair or blanket. Solomon Pond Mall Story Times, Mondays, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, with Ms. Sara, in the grassy area at the mall, 11 a.m. StoryWalk at the Solomon Pond Mall, coming this summer. Davis Bates Storyteller for all ages, Monday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m.
Blackstone, MAValley Breeze

St. Vincent de Paul Society hosts plant sale fundraiser

BLACKSTONE – St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Paul’s and St. Theresa’s churches will host annual spring plant sales at each church. At St. Paul’s Church, 48 St. Paul St., the sale will be held on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, May 23, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Millville, MAValley Breeze

New BMR scholarship will honor memory of cafeteria ‘hero’ Bourassa

BLACKSTONE – A new scholarship at Blackstone-Millville Regional High School will honor the memory of a woman many say had a profound impact on students and staff. Susan Bourassa, of Millville, Mass., was a longtime food services employee at BMR High School as well as the Blackstone Valley Boys & Girls Club, where she served meals in the before-school and summer programs. Bourassa died on Saturday, May 1, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Worcester County, MAWorcester Business Journal

GWCF grants $142K to nonprofits for hunger help

The Greater Worcester Community Foundation has announced $142,000 in grants to 23 local organizations through the Worcester County Food Bank Fund to End Hunger. This is the 10th year the GWCF has made grants through the fund, which is a collaboration between the Worcester County Food Bank and the foundation aimed at achieving hunger-free communities.
Blackstone, MAValley Breeze

Watershed group seeks volunteers for water testing

WORCESTER, Mass. – The Blackstone River Coalition needs volunteers to assist with its 18th year of water quality monitoring of 17 sites in the Rhode Island section of the watershed. Volunteer as a regular site monitor assigned to a particular site or serve as a “floater” to cover sites on...
Worcester County, MAleominsterchamp.com

Rollstone Bank & Trust donates $10,000 to North Star Family Services

The Rollstone Bank & Trust Foundation has made a $10,000 donation to North Star Family Services to continue to support its work serving homeless families in Northern Worcester County. North Star Family Services (formerly the Montachusett Interfaith Hospitality Network, Inc.) started its work housing homeless families in 2003. Throughout 2020,...
Blackstone, MAValley Breeze

Blackstone man welcomed back home after ‘miracle’ recovery

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The last time Charles “Chuck” Lizotte went through the door of his Blackstone home was on Jan. 24. The 58-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days earlier and was having trouble breathing when his wife, Joanne, decided to call 911. “I said OK, I can’t...
Grafton, MAthegraftonnews.com

Grafton resident participates in BVT Practical Nursing Pinning Ceremony

COURTESY OF BLACKSTONE VALLEY REGIONAL VOCATIONAL TECHNICAL HIGH SCHOOL. Class President Abigail Angell, of Grafton, was part of the Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School Practical Nursing class of 2021 Pinning Ceremony. The Practical Nursing (Post-Secondary) program at BVT provides its non-traditional adult student with training to succeed as...
Blackstone, MAbellinghambulletin.com

Consider an Annual Membership to the Daniels Farmstead

It is that time of year to think about purchasing a Daniels Farmstead Annual Membership. Rates range from $20 for a student or senior, to $50 for a family of four; see www.danielsfarmstead.org for all rate options. The Annual Membership period is January 1 to December 31 of each calendar year and may be purchased at any time throughout the year. Membership is renewable any time after January of each calendar year. Membership or donations are tax deductible.
Worcester County, MARecorder

My Turn: Libertarians scout lost town trail with pledge to donate markers, cleanup

A contingent from the Libertarian Party of Worcester County, joined by a few family members, set out on foot from reservoir Gate 40 in Petersham, Saturday, with a mission. The seven hikers from Athol, Orange and Spencer surveyed structural stone remnants located along the popular 1.5-mile trail, culminating at Dana Common, to assess two needs the group aims to help meet. The LPWC plans to arrange for installation of historical markers where lacking, and clearing of overgrowth that has crept its way onto the sites. Project leader Charles Larkin had researched the situation and has communicated with officials. Larkin reported Saturday that donation of professional grade materials for construction of markers has been pledged through another member; and volunteers would be enlisted to clear the overgrowth, according to plans.
Blackstone, MAValley Breeze

Daniels Farmstead seeks volunteers

BLACKSTONE – The Daniels Farmstead Foundation’s continuance relies heavily on volunteers, members, and donors. The farmstead is in need of volunteers for the following positions: working in the garden, selling produce or working in Doris’s Kitchen during Sunday Farmer’s Market, or helping with events. If interested in volunteering, email the...