newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Vancouver Canucks to be 'aggressive' in free agency, trades this off-season: GM

By Canadian Press
moosejawtoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning expects to be busy this summer. After a tumultuous year that saw the team weather a COVID-19 outbreak, a spate of injuries and multiple losing skids, the Canucks are willing to take big steps in order to get back to the playoffs, he said.

www.moosejawtoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Benning
Person
Quinn Hughes
Person
Elias Pettersson
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Brandon Sutter
Person
Travis Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Gm#Out For Season#Done For Season#Playoff Games#North Division#Twitter#The Canadian Press#Canadian#Unrestricted Free Agents#Season Ending Injuries#Entry Level Deals#Tough Times#Veteran Leadership#Multiple Games#Back To Backs#Season Ticket Holders#Time#April#Top Tier Status
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
NFL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
News Break
Sports
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
NHLthepost.on.ca

Canucks vs. Senators recap: Tired team runs out of gas

This afternoon, Thatcher Demko is making his second start for the Vancouver Canucks since the team returned to action 10 days ago after a COVID-19 outbreak that saw most players fall ill. 5:01 p.m. And that’s it. The Canucks have lost three of four to the Senators. 4:58 p.m. Brandon...
hockeybuzz.com

Hoglander scores 2; Canucks beat the Jets but are eliminated from playoffs

I give the Vancouver Canucks a lot of credit for seeing their faint playoff hopes disappear midway through Monday night's game against the Winnipeg Jets, but still stay focused enough to earn the win. "Missing the playoffs, it's never fun," admitted Bo Horvat after the game. "That's what you play...
NHLwiartonecho.com

Canucks managing their way through ‘minor hockey’ schedule: Bo Horvat

Everyone knows this is going to be a lot of hockey. Bo Horvat put the Vancouver Canucks’ schedule in terms from his own personal experience: Playing hockey as a kid. But even then, he said before Wednesday’s game he couldn’t think of an example in his past where he had played as many games as the team is about to play: 14 games in 21 days.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Don Taylor on Travis Green's fit with the Canucks

CHEK TV’s Don Taylor stops by to discuss the Jack Eichel situation, and Travis Green’s never-ending contract negotiation. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates. Listen. Don...
prohockeyrumors.com

Coaching Notes: Tocchet, Green, Brind’Amour

It seems that Rick Tocchet’s days as the head coach of the Arizona Coyotes could be numbered. TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that there is growing speculation that Tocchet and the ’Yotes will part ways this off-season. Tocchet’s contract expires at the end of the season and Dreger does not believe that it will be extended. If not for the NHL’s expanded playoff structure last season, Tocchet would have failed to make the playoffs in each of his four seasons as the bench boss in Arizona. The team was statistically eliminated from contention this season with last night’s loss to the Los Angeles Kings, marking the end of what at one time looked like a promising playoff push. However, this is the third consecutive season that the ’Yotes have remained in the playoff picture until the very end of the season. Last year, it earned them a play-in series berth which the team turned into an upset win over the Nashville Predators and a first-round match-up with the Colorado Avalanche. Considering that Tocchet took over a team that finished last in the Pacific Division in his first season, three years of fringe contention and a play-in series win is far from failure for the veteran coach. Dreger does not definitively state that the separation is a unilateral decision by Arizona and it could be that this is an amicable breakup coming between Tocchet and the team. A highly-regarded assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins before joining the Coyotes, Tocchet should have no problem finding a job this summer and it could be that both sides equally want a fresh start.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Canucks 3, Jets 1: Rathbone, Hoglander provide hype, hope for future

It has come to this in a season of survival. It wasn’t about Bo Horvat’s 11-game goalless funk, the power play continuing to plummet or the Vancouver Canucks on the verge of being mathematically eliminated from NHL post-season contention when the club ventured into Winnipeg on Monday night. It was...
canucksarmy.com

WDYTT: Should the Canucks bring Travis Green back next year?

Welcome back to WDYTT, the only hockey column on the internet that never needs a contract extension. With the Vancouver Canucks now officially eliminated from playoff contention, most in the fanbase have begun to shift their gaze toward the offseason — even with five games left to go in the regular season.
canucksarmy.com

It’s time for the Vancouver Canucks to pay their coaches

To have this continue to drag on this long is simply asinine. It’s time for the Vancouver Canucks to pay their coaches, and not just Travis Green. Last year, against all odds, the Canucks took the Vegas Golden Knights to game seven of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a series the Canucks had no business being in.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Vancouver Canucks Plan To Retain Jim Benning As GM

Things are getting interesting in Vancouver. On the eve of their season finale, a disappointing season at that, rumors are swirling around the Canucks. Earlier reports suggested that sweeping changes could be coming to the organization, including a potential return of Daniel and Henrik Sedin in front office roles. Meanwhile, head coach Travis Green is still working on an expiring contract and there has been no indication that a resolution is in sight. Given all of this mystery and speculation, the Canucks have made perhaps the most surprising move they could: retaining GM Jim Benning. The often-criticized executive has been informed that he will be back with the team next year, reports Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.
NHLYardbarker

Canucks Should Hire Jeff Gorton to Replace Jim Benning

Former NHL player and long-time Rangers’ assistant general manager Chris Drury will replace both Davidson and Gorton. With the Rangers firing their GM, the Vancouver Canucks have an opportunity to add someone with a great track record and crown Gorton their new general manager. Time to Move on From Benning.
wiartonecho.com

The Skate: Momentous night

OK, sure McDavid got 100. But you know what, in a way it could have been momentous for a different reason. You see, the Habs continue to limp their way home. Sure, another loss by the Canucks or a point by the Habs will end this. The Flames’ position is just as precarious: A point for the Habs or a loss by Calgary ends their season, too.
ESPN

Vancouver Canucks reach two-year extension with coach Travis Green

Canucks coach Travis Green has agreed to a two-year contract with the team through the 2022-23 season, ending speculation that he wouldn't return after Vancouver finished last in its division this season. "It got down to the wire. Ultimately, I wanted to be here. I'm just thankful that we did...
NHLcanucksarmy.com

WDYTT: Your favourite memory of the Vancouver Canucks’ 2021 season

Welcome back to WDYTT, the only hockey column on the internet that doesn’t take an offseason. And yes, as you read these words, the Vancouver Canucks terrible awful very bad 2021 season has drawn to a merciful close. It’s over. You can stop peeking out from behind your fingers now....