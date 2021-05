Want to make a difference in your community? Do you have expertise you could share? The City Clerk is accepting applications from Napa Residents for a total of six openings; one to serve on the Civil Service Commission, two to serve on Cultural Heritage Commission, one to serve on the Napa County Mosquito Abatement District Board, one to serve on the Napa Public Access Cable TV Board, and one to serve on the Parks, Recreation and Trees Advisory Commission. Please submit application by 5:00 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021.