newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Markets Ponder Musk Role In Cryptocurrency Turbulence

By Virginie MONTET
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst he loved them, then he doubted them, but is he manipulating them? Tesla boss Elon Musk's tweets about cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are annoying their devotees and raising eyebrows among market watchers. The saga started in February when Musk's company Tesla announced it would buy $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin...

www.ibtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#Electric Cars#Market Volatility#Commodity Markets#Currency Markets#Financial Markets#Afp#Crosstower#Sec#Cftc#Congress#The Federal Reserve#The Brookings Institution#Market Watchers#Ponder#Derivatives#Financial Technology#Company#Prices#Chinese Business Leaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Tesla
Related
MarketsWashington Post

How China Rivals Elon Musk in Rattling Crypto Markets

Not much moves cryptocurrency markets like Elon Musk tweets -- except, perhaps, the idea of another crackdown in China, the world’s second-largest economy. From a trading ban on domestic exchanges to squeezes on power-consuming digital currency miners, Chinese regulators have tried to tamp down risks related to the stratospheric rise of Bitcoin and its peers for years. However, a recent spate of official warnings has unnerved traders anew, even though some appear to reiterate previous positions. While the statements can be tough to decipher, they seem to indicate that China is watching crypto closely and could take further steps to rein it in as President Xi Jinping seeks to reduce financial risk in the economy and meet the country’s ambitious goals for combating climate change.
Economythehighlandsun.com

What If Elon Musk Is Just Making “Noob” Crypto Mistakes?

Is Elon Musk playing 4D chess or is he just making rookie mistakes? It’s easy to judge the unfortunate and inaccurate message those tweets contained, but, what if Elon simply doesn’t know better? What if the billionaire doesn’t have a master plan and instead is just learning right in front of our eyes? It’s certainly a possibility. At least that’s what TV personality and Bitcoin advocate Max Keiser thinks:
Economycryptopotato.com

McAfee’s Fiancee: Elon Musk Has Moved Crypto Markets Greater Than John

John McAfee’s fiance said Elon Musk, with his tweets, moved the markets far greater. Janice McAfee, the fiancee of the cybersec tycoon John McAfee, came out with a tweet saying that Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, has moved the markets a lot more with his tweets, arguing that John shouldn’t be in prison for “engaging in similar activities.”
Stockswmleader.com

Carl Icahn Says He May Get Into Cryptocurrencies in a ‘Big Way’

Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders. (Bloomberg) — Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
StocksInvestorPlace

Blockchain Stocks: How Elon Musk Is Lifting DPW and ARBKF Stocks Today

Elon Musk is at it again — this time, with blockchain stocks. The self-proclaimed “Technoking” and his “Master of Coin” has continued to tweet value into various cryptocurrencies and blockchain stocks. Indeed, as Sarah Smith recently pointed out for InvestorPlace, Musk was able to tweet $38 billion of market capitalization back into Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) yesterday. With a single tweet.
Stocksfintechzoom.com

Bitcoin price Today – Bitcoin price news latest – Crypto market recovers as Elon Musk reveals BTC ‘green mining’ plan after HUGE stock crash

Bitcoin price Today – Bitcoin price news latest – Crypto market recovers as Elon Musk reveals BTC ‘green mining’ plan after HUGE stock crash. Hummingbird Finance is a new cryptocurrency token, which launched in April 2021.It’s a smart contract, or program, built on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain network. Blockchain...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Cryptocurrency Market More Resilient Now Compared to 2017/2018: JPM Analyst

Despite the substantial price declines in recent weeks, a JPM analyst concluded that the crypto market is more resilient now compared to 2017 and 2018. After comparing the most recent violent crash with the same developments in 2018, a senior strategist from JPMorgan Chase & Co concluded that the state of the market now is significantly more resilient and robust than three years ago.
Currenciesjusticenewsflash.com

Bitcoin price news update-the cryptocurrency market recovers as Elon Musk reveals BTC’s “green mining” plan after the huge stock crash

Hummingbird Finance is a new cryptocurrency token, launched in April 2021. It is a smart contract or program based on the Binance smart chain blockchain network. Blockchain technology is the core of most cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin. It looks complicated, but it is a database used to record transactions. Susannah Streeter,...
StocksMySanAntonio

Bitcoin bounces off highs as crypto market volatility increases

Bitcoin fluctuated around the $40,000 level as chartists refocus on key technical factors that may provide clues on where it can go next. The digital asset on Wednesday bounced off its 200-day moving average -- around $40,600 -- highlighting how difficult it may be for it to regain its upward momentum. The coin gave up some of its earlier gains after failing to breach that key level -- it was up 3.8% to trade at $38,612 as of 11:28 a.m. in New York, down from earlier highs of $40,866.
Marketssportsgrindentertainment.com

Blockchain May Be ‘an Existential Threat’ to Fidelity, Institutional Head Says

Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders. (Bloomberg) — Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
MarketsWashington Post

Cryptocurrency has an Elon Musk problem

Emily Parker is a managing director at CoinDesk, a former policy planning staff member at the State Department and the author of “Now I Know Who My Comrades Are: Voices From the Internet Underground.”. Cryptocurrency has an Elon Musk problem: In a supposedly decentralized industry meant to be impervious to...
Stockslivebitcoinnews.com

Elon Musk and Michael Saylor Form the Bitcoin Mining Council

Not long ago, it was reported that Elon Musk was starting to ask bitcoin miners where they got their energy from as a means of better understanding who was using clean energy to extract coins and who was not. Elon Musk Isn’t Putting His Mining Fears to Rest. Now, it...
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Crypto market has become more resilient after crash- JP Morgan analyst

Crypto market now significantly stronger than before. A senior strategist from JPMorgan Chase & Co bank, after he compared last week’s crypto market crash and the 2018 market crash, he explained that the state of the market now is significantly more resilient and robust than three years ago. This is...