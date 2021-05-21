newsbreak-logo
Denver, CO

Sports bars embrace relaxed masking and full capacity just in time for Avalanche, Nuggets postseason: “When is the last time you hi-fived a stranger?”

By Denver Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Avalanche fans from across metro Denver united this week to cross a major pandemic milestone. Megan Walters, 31, had watched every game this season mostly isolated at home. But on Wednesday night, surrounded by Avs faithful at a table inside Esters Neighborhood Pub, she ended a year-long hiatus from enjoying sports with friends in a public setting.

