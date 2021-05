The Maine Department of Labor announced last week that it would tighten its work search requirements for those collecting unemployment beginning May 23. During the pandemic, the state’s traditional work search requirements were relaxed and reasons for refusing work were broadened to include health concerns and the need to care for children. Now those who are unemployed will be required to actively look for work and risk losing their benefits if they refuse a reasonable job offer. The change also gives employers who have offered a job that has been refused the ability to report that individual to the state via an online form.