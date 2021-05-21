newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Saas-Based Business Intelligence Market Worth Observing Growth | Oracle, IBM, PivotLink, SAP

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

Global Saas-Based Business Intelligence Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Saas-Based Business Intelligence Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Oracle Corp., IBM Corp., PivotLink, SAP AG, Microstrategy Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Host Analytics Inc., Birst Inc., GoodData Corp., Bime, Indicee Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Cloud9 Analytics, Jaspersoft Corp., Kognitio, Actuate Corp. & QlikTech International AB.

www.lasvegasherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Market Competition#Market Research#Cloud Technology#Emerging Technology#Business Research#Consumer Technology#Pivotlink#Htf Mi#Oracle Corp#Ibm Corp#Sap Ag#Microstrategy Inc#Tibco Software Inc#Host Analytics Inc#Birst Inc#Gooddata Corp#Bime#Indicee Inc#Sas Institute Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
IBM
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Egypt
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Marketsicotodaymagazine.com

Global Medical Imaging Market by Trends, Dynamic Innovation in Technology and Key Players| Siemens, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Hitachi Medical, Fujifilm, Carestream, Konica Minolta, Shimadzu, Hologic, Mindray, Samsung, Planmeca, Wangdong, Angell, Southwest Medical Equipment, , and More?

The Medical Imaging market report provides a detailed analysis of the emerging trends, opportunities, and as well as the challenges in the market. This extensive report sheds light on the latest developments, market drivers, and competitive analysis to help the new entrants and emerging players to make crucial decisions. Besides...
Marketsbisouv.com

Latest Trends In Cloud Analytics Market. Companies Included – SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Teradata Corporation, etc.

In this report published by DataIntelo, we analyse the major drivers and challenges for this market with an emphasis on macroeconomic trends in each region. We also provide our readers with insights into how these factors are affecting both regional markets and individual companies within the Cloud Analytics industry. Major...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Cloud Computing in Government Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Oracle, HPE, AWS, IBM

Global Cloud Computing in Government Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Cloud Computing in Government Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Dell Technologies, Salesforce, Ellucian, Amazon.com, IBM, CampusWorks, Alphabet, Microsoft, Oracle, HPE, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Amazon Web Services & Google.
Marketsnewsinpaphos.com

Global Community Cloud Market to Grow at Robust Rate during the Forecast Period 2020-2026

The business report released by Zion Market Research on Global Community Cloud Market to Grow at Robust Rate during the Forecast Period 2020-2026 is focused to facilitate a deep understanding of the market definition, potential, and scope. The report is curate after deep research and analysis by experts. It consists of an organized and methodical explanation of current market trends to assist the users to entail in-depth market analysis. The report encompasses a comprehensive assessment of different strategies like mergers & acquisitions, product developments, and research & developments adopted by prominent market leaders to stay at the forefront in the global market.
Softwareloshijosdelamalinche.com

Global Data-Centric Security Software Market Analysis By Growth and Forecast 2021-2027: IBM, Imperva, Informatica, Oracle, Varonis Systems

The research report on global Data-Centric Security Software industry is a compilation of all the details associated with every aspect of the industry. The Data-Centric Security Software market study offers detailed and comparative analysis of the industry. The research offers the past statistics of the market and also the present state of the market. The market report includes actual market numbers to support this data provided. The market study also includes the prediction for future market state or scope. The report provides a detailed study of the growth plans and strategies followed by industry and the market players. The market study also includes data on numerous factors influencing the growth of the Data-Centric Security Software industry. The global Data-Centric Security Software market report analyzes all the industry dynamics thoroughly.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Global Operational Analytics Market Size 2020 By Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies and SWOT Analysis till 2027

Operational analytics are defined as an innovative technology which enables organizations to reduce fraud and risk, achieve better cost efficiency, ultimately increase earnings by reducing cost, and increase additional transactions. It is an interpretation of multiple disciplines which support the seamless flow from initial analytic discovery to embedding predictive analytics into various business functions such as machines, operations, and applications.
Marketsnewsinpaphos.com

Global Electronic Access Control System Market Demand is Increasing Rapidly in Recent Years!!

The business report released by Zion Market Research on Global Electronic Access Control System Market Demand is Increasing Rapidly in Recent Years!! is focused to facilitate a deep understanding of the market definition, potential, and scope. The report is curate after deep research and analysis by experts. It consists of an organized and methodical explanation of current market trends to assist the users to entail in-depth market analysis. The report encompasses a comprehensive assessment of different strategies like mergers & acquisitions, product developments, and research & developments adopted by prominent market leaders to stay at the forefront in the global market.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Autodesk, Siemens AG, Adobe Systems

Latest Research Study on Global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Autodesk Inc (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Adobe Systems (United States) , Dassault SystÃ¨mes (France), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Trimble, Inc (United States), Next Limit Technologies (Spain), Corel Corporation (Canada), SAP SE (Germany), Chaos group (Bulgaria), The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd (United Kingdom)
Marketsgroundalerts.com

APAC, Europe, America region to emerge as lucrative growth avenue for Cloud Computing in Cell Biology, Genomics and Drug Development market by 2026

Market Study Report has recently added a report on Cloud Computing in Cell Biology, Genomics and Drug Development Market which provides a succinct analysis of the market size, revenue forecast, and the regional landscape of this industry. The report also highlights the major challenges and current growth strategies adopted by the prominent companies that are a part of the dynamic competitive spectrum of this business sphere.
Softwaremanometcurrent.com

Risk-based Monitoring Software Market: Key Factors, Size, Share, Drivers, Growth and Top Competitors Oracle (US), Medidata Solutions (US), Parexel International Corporation (US)

Risk-based Monitoring Software Market document offers the list of chief competitors and provides strategic insights and analysis of key factors influencing the industry. This market analysis makes businesses acquainted with various segments that are relied upon to observe the rapid business development amid the estimate forecast frame. This market research report has wide-ranging and comprehensive market insights which are based on business intelligence. This Risk-based Monitoring Software Market report best suits the requirements of clients. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such excellent market research report for businesses.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Development to Operations (DevOps) Market Worth Observing Growth: CA Technologies, Chef Software, EMC

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Development to Operations (DevOps) Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of COVID-19 Outbreak- Development to Operations (DevOps) market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are SaltStack Inc., Docker, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Red Hat Inc., CA Technologies, Chef Software, Inc., EMC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Clarizen?Inc., Puppet Labs & Microsoft Corporation.
MarketsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Digital Transformation in Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 : Dell EMC, Microsoft, IBM

-- Latest released the research study on Global Digital Transformation In Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Transformation In Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Video Surveillance as A Service Market Worth Observing Growth: Smartvue, Neovsp, Dvtel, Axis Communications AB

A latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Video Surveillance as A Service Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*. The outbreak of latest scenario in global market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in supply chain and production line have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are ADT Security Services, Moonblink Communications, Cisco, Genetec Inc., Hikvision, VSaaS, IDefigo, Cameramanager, Cloudastructure Inc., Smartvue Corporation, Neovsp, Dvtel, Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems, Tyco, Salient Systems, Ivideon, Honeywell Security Group, Panasonic, Nest Labs, Inc., Pacific Controls, Sureview Systems, Duranc & Brivo.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Patch Manager Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | ConnectWise, Broadcom, SolarWinds

The latest independent research document on Global Patch Manager Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Patch Manager Software market report advocates analysis of IBM, BeyondTrust, Zoho, Trend Micro, LogMeIn, Atera Networks, ConnectWise, Broadcom, SolarWinds, GFI Software, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Automox & PDQ.
Marketsbostonnews.net

ITACM & ITOM Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Splunk, SolarWinds, IBM, Cisco

The latest independent research document on Global ITACM & ITOM examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of ITACM & ITOM market report advocates analysis of Splunk, SolarWinds, IBM, Cisco, Microsoft, BMC, Elastic, CA Technologies (Broadcom), HP & VMware.
Technologybostonnews.net

Unified Communications and Collaborations Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Microsoft ,Oracle

Latest released the research study on Global Unified Communications and Collaborations Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Unified Communications and Collaborations Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Unified Communications and Collaborations. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Microsoft (United States),Oracle (United States),Avaya Inc. (United States),Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China),Cisco (United States),Verizon (United States),8×8, Inc. (United States),Atos SE (France),Ribbon Communications US LLC (United States),Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada)
Businessreportedtimes.com

Cloud Professional Services Market projected to reach $37.0 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 17.2%

According to a new market research report “Cloud Professional Services Market by Service Type (Consulting, Integration and Optimization, Implementation and Migration, Application Development and Modernization), Organization Size, Deployment Model, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 37.0 billion by 2026 from USD 14.2 billion in 2020. Cloud professional services assists organizations to implement cloud technologies to drive business operations and improve efficiency. Also, these services enable businesses to design, implement, and manage cloud systems to improve efficiency, flexibility, and infrastructure scalability. Vendors provide assistance to end users in the transition from a hardware or on-premise infrastructure to a cloud-based system. These services also help in the optimization of pre-existing cloud systems and vendors offer services, such as consulting and advisory, integration, application modernization, customized application development, implementation, migration, optimization, product implementation, and support and maintenance. Cloud professional services is more than just cloud delivery model which lowers the cost of implementing systems, it creates end to end delivery solutions that add additional value to the clients across business and technical operations of the enterprise. Operating business on behalf of client offers service providers better insights on implementation of services which arise with new business requirements, technical updates or new regulations imposed.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market 2020 Business Overview – McKesson, BluJay Solutions, SAP SE, Infor, HighJump, Oracle Corporation

An analysis report titled Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2020-2025 launched by MRInsights.biz primarily focuses on the market trends, demand spectrum, and future prospects of this industry over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. A key objective of this report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its segmentation, authoritative trends, leading players, market potential, primary and secondary research, and the challenges that may occur in the industry. The report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Healthcare Supply Chain market. The vigorous growth of this market delivers a positive outlook of market size.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Converged Infrastructure Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Hitachi Vantara, Dell, VMware, Pivot3, Huawei, Microsoft

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Converged Infrastructure Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Converged Infrastructure market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Converged Infrastructure Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.