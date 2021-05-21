Kylie Jenner Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ Rumors She and Travis Scott Are in an ‘Open’ Relationship

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Get the facts straight. Kylie Jenner called out rumors that she and off-again, on-again boyfriend Travis Scott are currently in an “open” relationship on Friday, May 21.

“You guys really just make up anything,” the 23-year-old tweeted alongside a photo of a headline claiming the couple were cool with seeing other people while trying their romance again. “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”

In Touch confirmed the pair were officially back together and “giving their relationship another shot” the same day — and an insider revealed to Life & Style that the pair were “on track” to rekindling their romance a week prior. “They’re navigating their relationship journey and want to make it work this time around,” the source explained before noting the couple have been “enjoying spending quality time together” amid “amazing vacations,” like their recent Miami getaway for Travis’ 29th birthday in April.

“Yes, they’ve been through their highs and lows since then,” the insider added. “Neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects. But having a child, who they both love and adore, has brought them closer together.”

The rapper and the makeup mogul share 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and they’re “loving every minute” coparenting the tiny tot, the source explained. After Travis and Kylie split in October 2019, they continued to maintain a friendship and spent a lot of time together because of their baby girl — and it seems staying close has helped them foster a new romantic bond.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” Kylie announced their split via Twitter at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Ultimately, the A-listers are a “good match,” the insider added. “They’re both secure within themselves. There aren’t any jealousy issues, and they respect each other’s independence. They feel at ease together and get on with each other’s friends, like Justin [Bieber] and Hailey [Baldwin].”

Justin, 27, and Hailey, 25, were spotted on a group date with Kylie, Travis, sister Kendall Jenner and Kendall’s boyfriend, Devin Booker, at Catch L.A. on May 9, so it seems the coparents are enjoying their time together.