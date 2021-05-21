newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ Rumors She and Travis Scott Are in an ‘Open’ Relationship

By Lex Briscuso
Posted by 
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LkXPS_0a7McbTu00
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Get the facts straight. Kylie Jenner called out rumors that she and off-again, on-again boyfriend Travis Scott are currently in an “open” relationship on Friday, May 21.

“You guys really just make up anything,” the 23-year-old tweeted alongside a photo of a headline claiming the couple were cool with seeing other people while trying their romance again. “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”

In Touch confirmed the pair were officially back together and “giving their relationship another shot” the same day — and an insider revealed to Life & Style that the pair were “on track” to rekindling their romance a week prior. “They’re navigating their relationship journey and want to make it work this time around,” the source explained before noting the couple have been “enjoying spending quality time together” amid “amazing vacations,” like their recent Miami getaway for Travis’ 29th birthday in April.

“Yes, they’ve been through their highs and lows since then,” the insider added. “Neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects. But having a child, who they both love and adore, has brought them closer together.”

The rapper and the makeup mogul share 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and they’re “loving every minute” coparenting the tiny tot, the source explained. After Travis and Kylie split in October 2019, they continued to maintain a friendship and spent a lot of time together because of their baby girl — and it seems staying close has helped them foster a new romantic bond.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” Kylie announced their split via Twitter at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Ultimately, the A-listers are a “good match,” the insider added. “They’re both secure within themselves. There aren’t any jealousy issues, and they respect each other’s independence. They feel at ease together and get on with each other’s friends, like Justin [Bieber] and Hailey [Baldwin].”

Justin, 27, and Hailey, 25, were spotted on a group date with Kylie, Travis, sister Kendall Jenner and Kendall’s boyfriend, Devin Booker, at Catch L.A. on May 9, so it seems the coparents are enjoying their time together.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Devin Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Relationship#Friendship#Twitter Inc#Life Style#Kylie Travis#Catch L A#Sister Kendall Jenner#Rumors#Kyliejenner#Amazing Vacations#April#Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesWKYC

Kendall Jenner Pranks Her Mom and Sisters Saying She's Engaged and Pregnant

Kendall Jenner played some big pranks on her family during a game of truth or dare with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, for Kourtney's lifestyle site, Poosh. The 25-year-old model first had some fun with momager, Kris Jenner, when she called Kris, claiming that she was pregnant. Kendall is the only one of her siblings not to have a child.
CelebritiesTyler Morning Telegraph

Kendall Jenner pranked her family with fake engagement news

Kendall Jenner pranked her family by telling them she was engaged. The 25-year-old model is currently in a relationship with Devin Booker, and recently decided to play a joke on her family when she called them to pretend the couple have taken the next step in their romance. Kendall was...
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Travis Scott’s birthday and the Kardashian Jenner congratulate him

Today is Jacques Berman Webster II’s29th birthday, better known as Travis Scott, the famed American rapper, songwriter, and music producer, former sentimental partner of Kylie Jenner, and father of the adorable and entering Stormi Webster. And for their position that all the members of the famous Kardashian Jenner family, have...
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Khloe Kardashian's new honey blonde XXL extensions are an ombre dream

At this point, not a month goes by without one of the Kardashian-Jenner family members briefly dabbling in honey blonde balayage. Back in Feb 2020 the whole gang began singing the praises of the look - probably due to its versatility and ability to camouflage extensions - and ever since, they've all had a piece. Most recently Kendall Jenner took the plunge.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner "Not Fully Back Together" Despite Birthday PDA

Let the rumors continue... according to multiple sources, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are not back together, despite videos showing them very publicly displaying their affection for one another during La Flame's birthday weekend in Miami. After Kylie Jenner was spotted in Miami for Travis Scott's birthday party, fans speculated...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Stormi to Disneyland

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are with their daughter at “The Happiest Place on Earth” … and it’s the latest sign they might be a happy couple again. Stormi’s Mom and Dad treated her to a Disneyland trip Tuesday, and appeared to be having good family times … especially when they took her on the Alice in Wonderland ride.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kylie Jenner Aims to Conquer Swimwear and Beach Gear Business

Kylie Jenner wants everyone in the pool this summer, provided they’re wearing a certain type of swimwear. Kylie filed legal docs to trademark “Kylie Swim” and “Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner.”. It appears Kylie’s looking to market sunglasses, swim goggles, beach bags, swimwear, cover-ups, headwear, footwear and even towels and...
Makeupglamourmagazine.co.uk

Kylie Jenner’s makeup artist is launching a range of makeup brushes and they are PHENOMENAL

Any Kardashian-Jenner stan worth their salt will already know who Ariel Tejada (aka @makeupbyariel) is. And if you don't, you'll have definitely come across his work. He's responsible for painting the faces of some of the world's biggest celebs (Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, Rosalia, to name a few). And with 2.4 million Insta followers – and counting – he's a star in his own right.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Get Very Close During Night Out

Travis Scott really loves his birthday. The 29-year-old celebrated another turn around the sun this weekend, making sure to link up with the love of his life for a long night of dancing, raging, and more fun. Judging from how things turned out on Kylie Jenner's Instagram story, it's safe to say that Stormi's parents enjoyed the night out.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Celebrity Gossip: Kendall Jenner, Elyes Gabel, Nikki Reed and More!

PUSHING BACK: Kendall Jenner partied with pals in celebration of the launch of 818 Tequila on Friday, amid backlash from critics who say the brand and its promos appropriate Mexican culture. Kendall was joined by sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, mother Kris Jenner and friends, including model bestie Hailey Bieber and singer Katy Perry at Craig’s in Los Angeles. “YOU’VE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME,” tweeted one critic of the promo shots. “Leave it to Kendall to be as tone-deaf as possible, this is so offensive. Modeling that chic migrant worker look for her tequila brand, watch her cry and say she didn’t know later on for the 100th time.”