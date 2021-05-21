Cloud Storage Software Market Likely To Boost Future Growth By 2026 | Microsoft, Rackspace Hosting, Amazon Web Services

Log analytics is the most popular use case for Elasticsearch, and with the modern-day advent of the architectural tenet to log everything all the time, it can be a challenge to store and analyze this exponential data growth effectively with a minimal price-to-performance tag. With a proliferating number of applications, log volume to be analyzed is exploding. The value of log data can transition from high for most recent data to historical in a matter of weeks or days. This rapid transition presents a significant cost challenge for historical data, be it for compliance or ad hoc analysis, to justify the storage cost to derive potential business insights from this data.