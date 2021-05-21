Watch Saweetie, Moneybagg Yo, and Lil Durk Takeover Clark Atlanta University for Apple Music’s Rap Life Live
The HBCU takeover of Apple Music continues with Clark Atlanta University occupying the latest episode of Rap Life. Apple Music’s Rap Life Live Atlanta premiered on Friday. Like Howard Univerity’s inaugural Rap Life, this installment uses Clark Atlanta’s campus as the stage for chart-topping acts to perform some of their biggest hits. Moneybagg Yo, Saweetie, and Lil Durk make appearances while accomplished members of the student body were interviewed alongside community figures like Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, LaTosha Brown, who’s the co-founder of Black Voters Matter Fund, and the university’s president, George T. French, Jr.www.complex.com