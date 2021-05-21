Carle BroMenn Medical Center President Awarded For Patriotism

TELL US ABOUT THE NURSE: Kristin’s high school years were interrupted by a chronic medical condition. During an extended stay at King’s Daughters Medical Center she developed a special understanding of the vital role filled by the nursing profession. She especially appreciated the empathy exhibited by caregivers already tasked with great responsibility. Late night discussions, joking around, a special treat, brushing hair — all non-clinical tasks, but somehow Kristin’s nurses found the time for some special attention to lavish on their teenage patient. After graduation Kristin took advantage of a full scholarship to Shawnee State in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was determined to devote her professional life to helping other people needing care and compassion. Her doctor, despite his reservations, saw how Kristin was determined to complete the nursing program. Together they got through it. Long commutes, treatment protocols, and financial concerns were dealt with and dismissed as mere obstacles. Today my daughter is a nurse. She has served as a floor RN, a nurse educator, and in other specialized capacities. Over the years, several people have told me they had been fortunate to have Kristin watching over them during difficult hospital stays. She remains diligent and focused on her responsibilities. I have witnessed her vigilance in balancing compassion with the demands inherent in a profession, which is much more involved than we perceive. Nursing is an art and a gift to all of us. Even now, Kristin is continuing her formal education, honing her craft, enriching and protecting those in her care.