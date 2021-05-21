newsbreak-logo
Carle BroMenn Medical Center President Awarded For Patriotism

By WGLT
wglt.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarle BroMenn Medical Center has been recognized for facilitating service by staff who also are military reservists. Colleen Kannaday, president of Carle BroMenn, has been recognized for the hospital’s support of soldiers and other employees who are on reserve or called to active duty. The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Award is for employers who show support to those who are on reserve military duty.

