Man on suicide watch beaten into coma at Polk County Jail and later dies

The Ledger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARTOW — On Friday afternoon, Shaun Seaman’s family crowded into his Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center room and said goodbye to the 39-year-old, who was in a coma. His father, Marc Seaman, mother Donna, brother Daniel, son Seth and Aunt Trisha Dale were all there. It was time to turn off the life support machines, to which he had been connected for more than a week after being found beaten and unresponsive in a Polk County Jail cell on May 13. On Friday at 2:44 p.m., Shaun Seaman died.

