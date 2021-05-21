Women of Achievement reach Young Women to Watch endowment goal
ASHLAND The Ashland County Women of Achievement have reached their fundraising goal to ensure the annual "Kay Conrad Young Woman to Watch" award will exist for years to come. With more than $8,000 in donations from generous supporters and a match from past Women of Achievement award recipients Jan Archer, Suzanne Carruthers, Jody Ford Watson, Shannon Hill and Bonnie Manos, a total of $16,005 was placed in an endowment fund at Ashland County Community Foundation, according to a news release from ACCF.www.times-gazette.com