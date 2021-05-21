Tim Cook faces harsh questions about the App Store from judge in Fortnite trial

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. Move over Epic, it’s Tim’s turn. The Apple CEO had his say in federal court on Friday as part of a lawsuit Epic filed after its hugely popular game Fortnite was removed from the App Store last year for flouting Apple’s requirement of a 30% cut of in-game revenues. Epic is arguing that Apple runs its store as an illegal monopoly because iOS devices don’t allow alternative payment systems. Cook pushed back, saying that opening up the iPhone to rival app stores would hinder users. And (shocker) he also said Apple isn’t a monopoly. Per the Wall Street Journal, Cook emphasized Apple’s commitment to security and privacy and his belief that third-party developers with their own app stores aren’t motivated to match the level of user protection that Apple provides with its App Store. Apple faces increasing threats from lawmakers and regulators around the world who’re examining the power it has over third-party software developers. Epic isn’t the only one ripping into Apple – business mogul Barry Diller blasted the company over its App Store fees in an interview with CNBC, saying that his companies, and others like them, are “overcharged in a disgusting manner.”