Many of us are planning a post-pandemic summer full of fun, travel, and catching up with our families. Particularly for Black Americans, the catastrophic losses of COVID-19 brought us a greater appreciation of how important it is to talk with elders to get a better understanding of our country, our families, and ourselves. But that wasn’t news to Julieanna Richardson. She’s the founder and president of The HistoryMakers, a project devoted to creating a video archive of notable Black Americans, with thousands of interviews already. Richardson has spoken to everyone from musical legend Quincy Jones, to late congressman and civil rights hero John Lewis. On Friday’s episode of A Word, I spoke with Richardson about the HistoryMakers project and whether the pandemic has given her a greater sense of urgency about her work. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.