How Has Coronavirus Affected Crowdfunding?
The Covid-19 pandemic has affected so many aspects of human life today, some negatively and others positively. Crowdfunding is not an exception. According to Beauhurst, a research organization, the most affected business sectors by the covid-19 are those that rely on foot traffic, including entertainment, leisure, and hospitality industries. Moreover, companies at the seed stage of their cycle are less likely to feel any impact from the pandemic, while those at a later stage are more likely to be affected.www.valuewalk.com