Charlotte-based Jeld-Wen is adding a large manufacturing facility in the greater region. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc. has plans to create up to 235 jobs for a new Iredell County facility in Statesville. The company plans to make a total investment of nearly $7.9 million in the new facility over the next four years. The facility is expected to open on July 1.