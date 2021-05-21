Will E3 2021 disappoint gaming fans? | GamesBeat Decides 197

Last year’s pandemic put a complete halt to live events. That troubling development was especially disheartening for gamers since major gaming conventions and industry gatherings were forced to go on an unexpected hiatus. The famed Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3, for short) falls into that category of events that didn’t go down as planned in 2020. Now that we’re smack dab in the middle of 2021, the Entertainment Software Association is putting in a gargantuan effort to make sure their signature E3 event goes off without a hitch. E3 2021 will be an all-digital installment this time around, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be any less exciting than previous years. While Sony may not be on hand to make any in-person announcements, a solid lineup of notable gaming publishers/developers will be in attendance to showcase what’s coming next.