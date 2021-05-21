Board postpones church's utility extension request
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners unanimously decided in a 6-0 vote Monday to table discussion of a utility extension request from Multiply Church for three months. Commissioner Eddie Dingler motioned to postpone action on the utilities request until the Aug. 2 board meeting in the hopes that more information may be available about the possibility of Mount Mourne Fire Department combining with the town for improved fire protection in the southern end of town.statesville.com