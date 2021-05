The latest installment in a multi-year auction distributing one man’s massive collection of T206 cards to the masses will get underway next week. Heritage Auctions plans to launch Part VII of the ongoing series of sales featuring cards from David Hall’s ten-year quest to collect not just a couple of complete T206 sets, but every variation and oddity within it he could locate. Subtle nuances in the advertising on the back account for many of the scarce examples known only to Hall because of his passion for finding them. It was the most comprehensive T206 collection ever assembled, with more than 5,000 cards.