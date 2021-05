In his acclaimed book the Autobiography of a Yogi, Yogananda says that rules are created for man, not man for the rules. Upon reflecting on that recently, it made me realise that the same could be said for technology. The old battle of man versus machine seems to be waging a new battle in the 21st century, but this time with a twist. As artificial intelligence (AI) grows in leaps and bounds, it will be important for humans to not only learn from the power of AI, but also to learn from the way that AI learns. If we can learn from AI, it could help us understand the human brain better. In the current scenario, AI is getting smarter and smarter with Machine learning leading the way and humans seem to be merely in awe or fear of it. How can we augment our intelligence by turning the tables and learning from AI in the same (or even better) way that it learns from us?