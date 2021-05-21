Jeremiah Craft on Tina Fey-Produced Series ‘Girls5Eva’ and Budding Acting Career

Every single Girls5eva song is a bop. The first season of this Peacock musical comedy dropped in its entirety on May 6. It features multiple original tracks that successfully adhere to the show’s surreal comedic vibe, captured in groovy beats and quirky lyrics. The show centers on four members of Girls5eva, a pop band with a one-hit wonder in the early aughts. Two decades later, they reconnect for an opportunity to reinvigorate their musical career. Series creator Meredith Scardino, whose work includes The Colbert Report and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, tells The A.V. Club she was interested in writing about women in her age group, and she spent time thinking about the most intriguing setting to tell stories about female friendships. “I noticed how girl groups were reuniting. I saw the Spice Girls were doing a tour without Posh, and it occurred to me that I grew up in a time when there were all these other boy and girl bands who were a blip for a second and then they were gone,” Scardino says. With Girls5eva, she was excited to explore the possibilities of this band getting another chance at being relevant.