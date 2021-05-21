newsbreak-logo
Jeremiah Craft on Tina Fey-Produced Series ‘Girls5Eva’ and Budding Acting Career

cheddar.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Jeremiah Craft stopped by Cheddar to dish deets about the Tina Fey-produced Peacock show "Girls5Eva." Craft plays rapper Lil Stinker who helps reunite a former girl group who attempts to take a second stab at the music industry 20 years after breaking up. The multitalented performer also gave the inside scoop on what it was like to produce and master a song that ended up on the show, talked about putting out his own album, and recounted the unusual way he found his manager due to a cheese sandwich.

cheddar.com
