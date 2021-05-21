newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgan Hill, CA

Podcast: So, with reopenings and crypto-madness upon us, what's going on with the economy now?

By The Silicon Insider Podcast
Posted by 
Silicon Valley Business Journal
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On this week's Silicon Insider Podcast: Has the economy gone topsy-turvy, layering losses and gains in an ungainly post-pandemic melange? What does it all mean?. What’s the fuss with Morgan Hill? At the southern tip of Silicon Valley sits the not-so-sleepy city of Morgan Hill. With a growing population, a rising technology sector, a buzzing wine region and a hometown feel, Morgan Hill is a city on the rise.

www.bizjournals.com
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Silicon Valley Business Journal

San Jose, CA
745
Followers
1K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

The Silicon Valley Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Morgan Hill, CA
Morgan Hill, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Silicon Insider Podcast#Silicon Valley#This Week#Southern#Population
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Podcast
Related
San Jose, CAPosted by
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Gov. Newsom just signed a bill that streamlines environmental regulations for large projects like Google's Downtown West

Newsom visited the planned site of Google's massive San Jose campus to sign and tout the new law. What’s the fuss with Morgan Hill? At the southern tip of Silicon Valley sits the not-so-sleepy city of Morgan Hill. With a growing population, a rising technology sector, a buzzing wine region and a hometown feel, Morgan Hill is a city on the rise.
San Jose, CAPosted by
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Knock on wood

The skyrocketing price of lumber — the result of a Covid-induced shortage — risks worsening the housing crisis. – Commercial real estate reporter, Silicon Valley Business Journal. May 20, 2021 Updated May 20, 2021, 5:49pm PDT. The price of lumber has exploded over the past year, increasing construction costs and...
San Jose, CAPosted by
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Gov. Newsom on tech exodus: Eat your hearts out, other states

Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a message in San Jose on Thursday about the exodus of tech workers to other states that has gained some momentum during the pandemic. “Eat your heart out, all those other states,” Newsom said at an event where he signed a law that allows denser housing and speeds up the state’s environmental review process for projects like Google’s proposed mega campus in downtown San Jose.
California StateMercury News

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
California Staterismedia.com

Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year’s pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.
Newark, CAPosted by
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Shifted merger target, 5 other updates as Lucid Motors gets set to start production

The Newark electric car company and its CEO some new guidance in a new analyst presentation and a series of interviews. The past year has been a challenge on many levels, not the least of which is maintaining a feeling of normalcy. Combine this with stress, addiction or other psychological challenges and the results can have consequences well beyond the business world.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...