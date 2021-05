On Tuesday May 4, Boulder City Council considered the fate of Marpa House, a historic property on University Hill that for 43 years provided affordable housing for individuals pursuing a contemplative lifestyle in a communal housing environment. Marpa House was purchased in 2019 by a developer who owns multiple large scale student rental properties that are marketed as “off-campus housing … that is as luxurious as it is convenient”. The developer proposes to convert the previously peaceful, low-key, affordable Marpa House to a high-end apartment building with 16 three bedroom units designed for undergraduate students. After nearly two years of winding its way through the city’s use review process, the future of the project is now in the hands of City Council.