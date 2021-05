“All these investments are very long term – you can’t just turn this on. It’s not like Santa Claus makes this stuff – you’ve got to build it.”. That’s what James Calaway, chairman of ioneer told me in a conversation recently. Ioneer is a U.S. company focused on extracting and producing advanced lithium chemicals in America, a critical mineral integral to the production of state-of-the-art batteries and all manner of mobile devices.