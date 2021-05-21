newsbreak-logo
Street Artist Transforms Cracks in Pavement To Turn Eyesores Into Gorgeous Mosaics

By Arnesia Young
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePotholes and cracks in the sidewalks and pavement can be eyesores that detract from an otherwise beautiful urban street. Often left untouched by the government entities charged with maintaining them, these scars may sit there for years, becoming a characteristic part of the city’s landscape. Street artist Ememem—known throughout his home city of Lyon as “the pavement surgeon”—makes it his mission to heal these asphalt fractures by transforming them into colorful mosaics.

