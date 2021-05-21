newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Compound listed for $1.9 million offers dog spa and goat creamery in NY. Check it out

By TJ Macias
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A picturesque property has landed on the market in Rochester, New York. The compound with a little bit of everything animal related has listed for $1.9 million. And yes, we mean everything. The property, which is spread across a 37-acre lot, was built in 1982 for “$12 million with materials...

www.miamiherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goats#Creamery#Dog#Milk Products#Animal Products#Realtor Com#Hans#Goat Dairy Products#Custom Dog Spa#Horse Barn#Cottages#Koi Fish#Everything Animal#Tower#Primary Bathroom#Rochester#Market#Materials#Villa#Ny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Real Estate
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Round and Round – Check Out the Roundhouse For Sale In Victor NY

This has to be one of the most unique houses for sale in Upstate New York right now. It's the historic Roundhouse in Victor, NY. The story behind the Roundhouse is just as unique as the house itself. According to Zillow, the Roundhouse started as a triangle. Well, actually it was an A-Frame house that was built on the site in 1966. Then in 1982, the actual Roundhouse was built by the owners. Locals aren't really sure why they decided to build it, but it's been a local landmark ever since.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Millennial Med-Spa Ever/Body Raises $38 Million

Millennial med-spa Ever/Body has raised a $38 million Series B with plans to expand. Ever/Body was launched by former Clinique executive Kate Twist as an alternative to traditional Upper East Side cosmetic dermatology offices. The business offers laser facials, Botox, HydraFacial, fillers and laser hair removal. Appointments can be booked online, and the business offers virtual consultations.
Real EstateNarcity

Someone In BC Is The Heir To A $1.9 Million Estate & They Don't Know It Yet

There is over $149 million in unclaimed money in British Columbia right now! 💰💰💰. Have you ever wished that a distant relative would leave you a boatload of money so you could become rich without lifting a finger? Well, there is over $149 million in unclaimed money in B.C. and that includes a $1.9 million estate that has yet to be claimed by its legal heirs.
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

Vintage Hollywood Hills Bungalow With Rockstar Pedigree Wants $1.9 Million

If the walls of this historic Laurel Canyon house could talk, they’d probably relate tales of wild times had by all when The Doors band members Robby Krieger and John Densmore bunked there together as roommates, way back in 1966. Then there’s the story of how charismatic lead singer Jim Morrison, said to crash there on occasion, went for a walk around the surrounding neighborhood during one of those visits and returned having written the lyrics for the Billboard chart-topper “People Are Strange.”
LotteryPosted by
SoJO 104.9

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold At New Jersey Convenience Store

Here's an awesome way to start another work week. Looks like someone in New Jersey is about to make a huge deposit in their bank account and become an instant millionaire thanks to a lucky Powerball Ticket. The winning Powerball ticket matched 5 numbers but not the Powerball according to...
Real Estatedefector.com

A $730,000 House To Ring In The Golden Age Of House Parties

Everyone has been saying the same thing for a year now. The conversations loop on top of each other like spaghetti. It would feel like deja vu if it weren’t so mundane. For a year, everyone has wanted to talk about the quarantine, the virus, how badly we all want it to end. It’s always true that among people who think similarly, the conversations have threads that are identical, but this was uncanny. It was boring. Now, the conversations are starting to open up. People are beginning to do things again. They are traveling. They are seeing their families. They are acquiring gossip. But there are some new conversational loops cementing themselves in place with the reemergence of society. Because we are all experiencing the reopening together, the shared statement is: THE ROARING TWENTIES ARE BACK, BABY.
ShoppingChronicle-Telegram

Iconic items hit the auction market June 8

All eyes will be on the auction world as two of the most iconic items in philately and one in numismatics will be up for sale June 8 at Sotheby's New York. Hobby watchers expect record prices from the sale of the unique 1856 British Guiana 1-cent Magenta (Scott 13) and the plate number block of four of the 1918 United States 1918 24-cent carmine rose and blue Jenny invert error (Scott C3a).
LotteryDaily Gate City

NY offers $5M lottery for newly vaccinated

Anyone who gets vaccinated at select state-run vaccination sites in New York next week will receive a lottery scratch ticket with prizes potentially worth millions, as the state tries to boost slowing vaccination rates. (May 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
GardeningGoldendale Sentinel

Check it out

When it comes to gardening, I tend to be more passive than active. The main reason for this—and perhaps also my biggest excuse—is that I do not have time. Lots of people garden even with schedules much busier than mine, but there it is: I feel like I need more time at home to fully enjoy the benefits of gardening.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

MadLab Creamery

MadLab is an ice cream shop in the Design District. And, like all things in the Design District, it’s a little fancy and over-the-top. For example, you can get your ice cream topped with gold leaf and fluffy cotton candy that will kind of make your cone look like Bob Ross. But the reason we like this place is that the ice cream underneath all that fancy stuff is really good. And if you don’t want to pick gold leaf out of your teeth in the bathroom, you can just come here for a couple plain scoops of matcha or passion fruit and still be very satisfied.
Yogaspaopportunities.com

Preidlhof reopens in Italy with refreshed wellness offering and spa updates

Italian destination spa Preidlhof in South Tyrol is welcoming back guests with new retreats, signature rituals, specialist therapists and freshly renovated spa areas. Preidlhof has reopened following a COVID-19 lockdown and now offers 12 transformational retreats to stimulate guests physically, energetically, spiritually, psychologically, socially and emotionally. A highlight includes the...
Yogaskimag.com

5 Wellness Treatments That Go Beyond the Traditional Mountain-Spa Offerings

With summer travel opening back up, the ski resorts are eager and ready to transition to their second-season operations: lift-served hiking and mountain biking, disc golf, via ferrata climbing courses, and more. Activities that do a body good, all of them. Know what else is on tap at ski resorts...