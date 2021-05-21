Memorial tree and plaque dedication ceremony held in honor of Dr. Suzanne Berg

On Wed. May 3, a memorial tree dedication and plaque unveiling ceremony was held to honor beloved Newman professor and friend, Dr. Suzanne Berg. In February 2018, Dr. Berg passed away at just 36 years old. The news came as a campus-wide shock to those who knew her as a professor, co-worker, advisor and friend, but rippled far beyond the Newman community. Dr. Berg was also a beloved daughter, wife, mother of two young children and friend to many.