WFAN | Ryan Chichester: Gleyber Torres had been having a hard time recently: he wasn’t hitting, struggled in the field, and tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. Since his return though, he has looked as good as he ever has in Yankees pinstripes. Torres is 8-for-14 (.571) with a home run, a walk-off and six RBI since coming off the COVID IL on Wednesday. Torres says he put a lot of work in with the Yankees’ hitting coaches, who advised him on how to simplify his approach and prepare consistently. Torres’ chase rate is down in May, and he’s doing more damage in hitter’s counts, which has gone a long way in helping boost the Yankees’ offense.