ICYMI Sen. Coons, HBCU Caucus announce introduction of landmark campus infrastructure bill
WASHINGTON – In case you missed it, U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and U.S. Representatives Alma Adams (D-N.C.) and French Hill (R-Ark.) introduced the Institutional Grants for New Infrastructure, Technology, and Education for HBCU Excellence Act (IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act [coons.senate.gov]) at a press conference Wednesday afternoon in front of the U.S. Capitol. The legislation would make historic investments in Historically Black Colleges and Universities to rectify over a century of systemic neglect.www.witn22.org